Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

On Diwali, the Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for peace, wealth and prosperity.

There are some special measures that can be taken on this day for financial prosperity. If you are also facing problems related to money, then follow these tips for financial stability.

Special measures

Buy a new broom on this day and clean the house with that. Then hide that broom and keep it hidden for a year. This brings growth in the house.

Play bells in every room of the house at midnight on Diwali. The ritual is to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

If you are able, then do aarti of Goddess Lakshmi by burning camphor in a silver bowl on this night as it can bring in financial benefits and also remove poverty from home.

The Tulsi (basil) plant is also worshiped on this day.

Owls are very sacred in Hindu mythology and are worshipped on the occasion of Diwali. Since the owl is the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi, its worship gives immense benefits.

Whenever Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on the night of Diwali, black turmeric should be offered her idol. After the ritual, wrap black turmeric in red cloth and keep it in a vault. This relieves any financial problem that you might be facing.

On the day of Diwali, clean a sugarcane root, wrap a red cloth around it then apply red vermilion and sandalwood to it and keep it in your locker. This ushers in financial prosperity into the house.