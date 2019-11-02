With ever-increasing reach of internet, the World Wide Web is being seen as a giant market where marketers try to sell nearly everything under the sun. That said, despite tall claims of usage of ‘ad preference’ and implementation of artificial intelligence, the browsing experience is often not-so-pleasant for the end users.

Google, as a leading platform for online marketing and also as the maker of popular browser Chrome, is well aware of the issue. While, it came up with the concept of ad-blocker earlier, it has not really been very effective.

That said, the experience is set to change.

If reports are to be believed, the search engine major is currently testing ‘Heavy Ad Intervention’ for Chrome which will go after adware like never-before.

Back in the second week of July 2019, several reports suggested that Google is planning to enable Chrome’s built-in ad blocker. This has always been one of the major issues as ads cause a lot of issues while browsing the web. To remove these adware, which also slow down the browser, Google has added several new features to the old one to make it more effective.

According to reports, the build 80 of Chrome is receiving the ‘Heavy Ad Intervention feature’. It is likely to be located behind a flag for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS and Android in Chrome 80 Canary. This feature is currently for testing and can be enabled.

Follow these steps to enable ‘Heavy Ad Intervention’ in Chrome browser on Windows and Android,

Ensure you’re using the latest Chrome Canary

1- Visit chrome://flags page

2- Search for ‘Heavy ad’, in the highlighted results, for Heavy Ad Intervention

3- Select ‘Enabled’ and restart the browser.

It should be mentioned here that Google Chrome is not the first browser to go for this concept. Firefox and chrome based Chromium Edge already provide a near ads-free browsing experience to their users based on the browser settings. Both these browsers allow users to block heavy-taxing ads through ‘Tracking Protection’ feature.