Harshit Lodha is a well-known entrepreneur and the Managing Partner of Jaibaba Automobiles, a prominent dealership of Royal Enfield (a unit of Eicher Motors) located on Lewis Road in Bhubaneswar. Since co-founding the firm in 2022, he has played a pivotal role in its growth, transforming it into a high-performing dealership with a reported revenue of Rs 70 crore in FY2025. Under his leadership, Jaibaba Automobiles has emerged as a significant player in the motorcycle segment, particularly as a leading Royal Enfield dealership recognised for its strong delivery performance and customer-focused service. He also co-founded the “Jaibaba Tribe,” a Royal Enfield riding group known for organising engaging rides and activities. Harshit Lodha is widely regarded for his reliability and deep industry insight. Recently, Jaibaba Automobiles expanded its footprint by opening a new showroom and workshop in Pipili.

Royal Enfield achieved a historic milestone in 2025, with domestic sales in India crossing 1 million units, representing a 25% year on-year growth over 2024. Are you also witnessing this boom in Odisha market?

Yes, that is absolutely true. We are witnessing a strong growth trend in the Odisha market as well. Our retail sales have grown by around 51%, reflecting the increasing popularity of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The brand’s market share in the Power Sport (PST) segment in Bhubaneswar has risen from 30% to 32%, while across Odisha it has increased by over 3.9% to 29.9%. Customers have responded very positively, appreciating the brand’s design, performance and riding experience, which continues to strengthen their trust and enthusiasm for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Being one of the prominent motorcycle dealers in Bhubaneswar, what are the leading challenges that the industry is facing?

The industry is seeing a strong demand surge after the GST 2.0 revision, which reduced taxes on 350cc motorcycles from 28% to 18%. Meeting this sudden rise in demand remains a challenge due to supply pressures. However, we are managing to fulfill around 75–80% of the demand and have recorded over 50% growth in retail sales, with customers responding positively to the improved affordability.

US–India trade deal could make Harley Davidson bikes cheaper — is Royal Enfield at risk?

I don’t believe Royal Enfield is at risk. In India, motorcycles succeed not through discounts or freebies but through value for money, quality, and strong brand appeal. The brand’s consistently rising sales clearly reflect the trust and preference of Indian customers.

How has been your journey so far? What is your Unique Selling Point?

My journey with Jaibaba over the past three years has been extremely rewarding. Our focus has always been delivering the best customer experience and promoting a unique riding culture. The Jaibaba Tribe riding group continues to grow, and our Net Promoter Score of over 50 reflects strong customer satisfaction, exceeding industry benchmarks.

As an entrepreneur, why did you choose to enter this line of business? What advice will you give to the new entrants?

Biking has always been my passion and a source of mental wellness. I chose this business because it allows me to stay connected with something I truly enjoy. Becoming a Royal Enfield dealer was a great opportunity. My advice to new entrepreneurs is to pursue businesses they are passionate about and stay committed to quality and customer experience. For youngsters, my advice is simple—follow what you truly love and are passionate about. When you build a career or business around your interests, it naturally motivates you to perform better and bring out your best potential.