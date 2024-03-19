Kendrapara: A Forest department turtle patrol vessel was attacked by crew of trawlers illegally fishing in prohibited seawater in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, an official said Tuesday.

It was an organised attack by crew of 12 fishing trawlers, illegally fishing at the prohibited seawater in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. It took place Monday, the official said.

One of the patrol vessels deployed by the state forest department at Hukitola coast was targeted by crew of fishing trawlers, said Manask Kumar Dash, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Bhitarkanika National Park.

The forest patrol vessel was engaged in turtle protection drive when a fleet of 12 trawlers chased the patrol vessel. The crew of patrol vessel were outnumbered by those in the fishing trawlers.

“All of a sudden, the trawlers marched towards us in an attempt to collide with the patrol vessel. They intended to capsize the forest vessel. Despite being provoked, the patrolling crew did not open fire in self-defence”, he said.

As the distressed officials informed their office through walkie-talkie sets, two other forest vessels rushed to the site. Later the intruders retreated, he said.

The fishing vessels had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act and mandatory rules of marine sanctuary, the official said.

Trawlers illegally fishing in Gahirmatha waters had made a couple of similar attacks on forest patrol vessels last month, the forest official said, adding that police FIRs were lodged in this connection.

As part of Olive Ridley turtle conservation programme, the Odisha government has clamped a seven-month-long prohibition on sea fishing activity within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Mahanadi, Devi and Rusikulya from November 1.

A blanket ban on sea fishing remains enforced round-the-year in the Gahirmatha coast, which is acclaimed as the largest habitation corridor of these endangered marine species. Besides, it has been conferred the status of a marine sanctuary in view of turtles’ congregation, said forest officials.

The Olive ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. Gahirmatha beach off the Bay of Bengal coast in Kendrapara district is acclaimed as the World’s largest-known nesting ground of these animals.

Apart from Gahirmatha, these threatened aquatic animals turn up at Rushikulya river mouth and Devi river mouth for mass nesting, otherwise called ‘arribada’.

PTI