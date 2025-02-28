Athagarh: A tusker was electrocuted late Wednesday night after coming in contact with live wires at Kuleilo Biribolua crusher under Sadar forest range and Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district. According to Forest department officials, the dead animal is estimated to be 32-35 years old. The carcass was found about 500 metre away from the crusher unit. The unit was powered by an 11 KV line connected to the Athgarh-Khuntuni 33 KV supply line. Power supply to the crusher unit from the 11 KV line had been disconnected about four years ago but the wires had not been removed. The line had only been disconnected from the 33 KV supply line but remained intact.

Local residents had repeatedly urged the power distribution firm Tata Power and the Forest department to remove the live wires citing frequent elephant movement in the area. However, villagers alleged that their requests were ignored, leading to the fatal incident. According to locals, overgrown wild shrubs and vines had become entangled with the 11 KV conductors drawn to the crusher unit. They alleged that the incident occurred when the tusker was passing through the area late Wednesday night. When the animal attempted to pull the vine with its trunk, it inadvertently came in contact with the live conductor leading to electrocution. This happened as the conductors of the 33 KV line came in contact with the 11 KV conductor, leading to the elephant’s electrocution. Residents have demanded immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On being informed, senior officials of Tata Power, along with DFO Yajnadatta Pati, Athagarh forest range officer Rabindra Nayak, and other Forest personnel arrived at the scene Thursday morning and conducted a probe. The carcass of the elephant was examined by veterinarians before it was buried in the forest. RCCF Sudhanshu Shekhar Khara, DFO Yajnadatta Pati, Tata Power’s Athagarh Executive Officer Jeetendra Patra, and other officials also visited the site for an assessment. Following a review meeting, Tata Power was directed to open the inactive conductors of the defunct power lines on priority basis by April 15. Khara stated that action will be taken against the officials found responsible once the investigation is complete.