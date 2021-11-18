Sundargarh/Bonai: A tusker was allegedly electrocuted after coming in contact with a livewire laid by poachers for poaching wild boars near Patharpunji jungle under Bonai forest division in Sundargarh district Thursday.

Locals found the animal dead and informed the forest officials. Locals claimed that the animal might have died of electrocution as burn injuries caused by electric shock was spotted on the carcass of the animal.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The animal carcass was buried on the spot after veterinarians conducted a postmortem. When contacted, forest officials said that they will comment on the death of the animal only after their probe gets completed.

PNN