Bhawanipatna: A seven-year-old tribal boy was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Majhi, who lived in Bijepur police station area of Lanjigarh block.

His younger brother Samri (5) suffered minor injuries, police said.

Bijepur police station personnel visited the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The incident took place when the deceased, along with his younger brother, was on their way to their agricultural field when, suddenly, a wild tusker attacked the duo, police said.

Assistant conservator of forests, Biswanathpur range, Narottam Majhi said he, along with his team, reached the spot and launched an investigation.