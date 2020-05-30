Bant: In yet another instance of human-animal conflict, an elderly man was trampled to death by a tusker in Mohantypada village under Agarpada police limit in Bhadrak district, Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pagulu of the same locality. Hearing the man’s screams, some locals rushed to the spot and tried to drive away the elephants but in vain.

On being informed, Bhadrak Ranger ranjit Mohanty and Agarpada police station IIC Sukanti Kerai reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sources said, Pagulu was trampled to death by the tusker while he was returning to home after attaining nature’s call.

Notably, two tuskers have been residing at a mango orchard near Mohantypada village on the bank of Salandi River. Though several complaints lodged by the villagers at forest officials to drive away the tuskers from that place, they put a deaf ear to their problem, alleged villagers.

PNN