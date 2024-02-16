Baripada: A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker at a village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Friday.

The incident happened at Kalianala village Thursday night, a police officer said.

The tusker trampled Puina Dehuri to death while he was sleeping in his house, the police officer said, adding that Puina’s two daughters escaped unhurt.

A herd of three wild elephants from Dalma Sanctuary of Jharkhand had crossed over to the Betnoti Range of Baripada Forest Division Thursday, a forest official said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for autopsy, the officer-in-charge of Moroda police station, Satyanarayan Bal, said.

