Baripada: A wild tusker trampled an elderly woman to death near Goshanipal village under Bangiriposi forest range block of Mayurbhanj district, Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Snehalata Sethi (65), a resident of the same village.

According to the villagers, Snehalata had ventured into the forest to attend nature’s call when the elephant attacked and killed her on the spot.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The women’s body has been sent to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital, Baripada for post-mortem.

The incident has spread panic among the residents in the area who have urged the forest officials to find out proper measures to prevent pachyderms from venturing into populated locality.

The forest department officials meanwhile gave Rs 40,000 to the family of the deceased so that the last rites could be performed properly.

Notably, an elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Patuabeda in Sundargarh district, December 24.

