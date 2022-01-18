Bonai: Two tuskers separated from their herd have unleashed a reign of terror in areas under Bonai forest division of Sundargarh district by destroying properties and crops and trampling two persons to death during last five days, a report said Monday.

The twin deaths and damage to properties and crops by the animals have spread unprecedented panic in the villages. Desperate attempts by forest officials to drive the elephants away have proved futile.

In the latest incident, one of the tuskers battered an elderly man to death when he was scurrying for cover late Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Mohan Palei, 60, of Sagadbhanga village under Koira forest range of Bonai forest division. Palei’s wife escaped death by a whisker and managed to save her life.

The animal first attacked Talita and Nuadihi villages and ate away the paddy crops after pulling down six houses in the villages. Later, it entered the Sagadabhanga village and attacked the deceased and his wife sleeping inside after pulling down their house. Palei tried to run away but the animal picked him up on its tusk and battered him to death.

Earlier, an elephant squad official was trampled to death while driving away the tuskers at Barsuan area under the forest division January 13.

The residents are spending sleepless nights due to the elephant menace while forest officials seem to be on back foot. Residents have demanded to tranquilise both the tuskers and shift them away to some other jungles.