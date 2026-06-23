Jajpur: A special POCSO court in Jajpur has sentenced a 60-year-old tutor to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor student over five years. Judge Abhilash Senapati delivered the verdict Tuesday, convicting Ramakant Biswal, son of Bishwanath Biswal of Shalakana village under Korei police station. Biswal was also fined Rs 50,000, with an additional one-year jail term if unpaid. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 8 lakh in compensation to the survivor.

According to police, the survivor’s mother lodged a written complaint at Korei police station August 7, 2020, leading to Case No. 187/2020. Biswal, who had been tutoring the girl from Class V to Class X, repeatedly assaulted her during that period. The survivor reported the abuse to Bhadrak Childline, which alerted Jajpur Childline. Public Prosecutor Pratap Kumar Ray said the conviction was secured on the strength of testimony from 19 witnesses and the examination of 47 documents.