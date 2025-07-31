Chandbali: A tuition teacher from Chandanbindha village under Chandbali police limits of Bhadrak district was arrested Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a Class V girl student.

According to a written complaint lodged by the girl’s father at the police station, the accused, identified as Ajit Bhuyan of the same village, had called the minor over the phone around 6 pm Tuesday, asking her to come for tuition.

Once she arrived, the teacher allegedly misbehaved with her.

The minor girl later narrated her ordeal before her family members, following which her father filed a complaint late Tuesday night.

Chandbali police arrested Bhuyan Wednesday and sent him for medical examination before producing him in court

PNN