Naugaon: Police arrested a man, a tutor, for engaging girls of his village in flesh trade in Paradip.

The accused, identified as Dhirendranath Rout of Nandi village under Naugaon block in Jagatsinghpur district, was arrested on the basis of complaints lodged separately by the parents.

According to the complaints, after luring many girls of the area by promising them jobs, Dhirendra took them and kept them in Paradip. Some were even at his house in the village. He was engaging them in flesh trade at several of hotels in the port town.

The parents have alleged that he was misbehaving with them, hurling expletives whenever they asked him to release their daughters. He was asking for money to get their daughters released. He was also threatening to make their daughters’ obscene photos go viral. A few of them came out in support of Dhirendra so that he would not make their obscene photos public.

Assuming the seriousness of the complaint, Nuagaon inspector-in-charge Pragyan Ritambar Kar and Jagatsinghpur sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Priyaranjan Satpathy held a discussion with the villagers including Jamugaon sarpanch Lalatendu Parida.

After registering two cases (Case Nos-3/20 and 4/20), police arrested Dhirendra and rescued three girls from his residence. The rescued girls have been sent to a correction home.

Further investigation is underway, said Kar.

PNN