Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of the conversation she had with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka, calling her evil and manipulative.

Now, the WhatsApp chat has been going viral on social media. Fans have been slamming Rhea for sharing private messages just to gain sympathy. Meanwhile, TV actress Kamya Punjabi has taken a jibe at Rhea after the chat surfaced.

Also Read: Watch: Video of Disha Salian dancing at party hours before her death goes viral

In a tweet, Kamya said that fights often take place between brothers and sisters. This is normal if Sushant was not happy with his sister. Not only this, Kamya also questioned Rhea Chakraborty about using Sushant’s credit card for her personal shopping.

Kamya on her twitter handle wrote, “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai… n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!!”’

What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai… n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality https://t.co/SYxEhd5gyH — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time Kamya has spoken about Rhea. On Saturday, she also took a dig at her for releasing a picture of Sushant’s sipper, which Rhea said was his only property that she had. “Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti (You should have cared for the one this sipper belonged to)….!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR,” Kamya had written.

Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti….!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

It is worth mentioning here that in the chat shared by Rhea’s legal team, the actor says that he believed his sister was manipulating ‘Sid Bhai’, where he seems to be referring to either his sister’s husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Sushant also praises Rhea, her brother Showik and family in the chat.

“Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar,” he wrote.

In the next message, Sushant said: “You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.”

He then wrote about his sister, calling her “pure evil”. He says that she is manipulating ‘Sid bhai’.

Sushant wrote: “(“To Priyanka”), You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol.”

Sushant in his message further wrote that his sister had gone against the teachings of their mother. He wrote, “If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

The late actor addressed his next message to ‘Sid bhai’, and wrote: “She has hit you in front of my eyes and that was right and here after committing a crime where the girl (here my sister) has done what…”

It was previously reported that Rhea had accused Priyanka of molesting her after being too drunk, which created a barrier between the siblings. It seems Sushant is referring to the incident in the chats.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister gives fitting reply to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut