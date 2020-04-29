Mumbai: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Shubhangi Atre will now give Kathak classes online.

“I have noticed that during the lockdown period, many people are showing interest in learning the dance form. I’m available for whoever wants to learn it online,” said Shubhangi.

“As they say this beautiful knowledge of art never ends but grows with sharing more and more..I’m here to share and improve myself and enjoy my lockdown period,” she added.

She has been getting many requests from people who are willing to learn Kathak.

“April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day, so I’ll start my classes on social media from today,” she said.