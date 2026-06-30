New Delhi: Twenty-three political parties along with an Independent MP Tuesday sent a joint letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the SIR process, the role of the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

The signatories include all major INDIA bloc parties, as well as the AAP and DMK, which have distanced themselves from the alliance.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh gave this information in a post on X, saying the Opposition parties are firmly anchored in “SURE Solidarity, Unity and Resistance”.

“21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues,” Ramesh said on X.

“Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India today,” he said.

The joint letter has been signed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Left party leaders, and Independent MP Kapil Sibal, among others, sources said.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the letter has also been signed by the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK.

“Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI,” he said on X.

“The letter is a total teamwork by all INDIA bloc parties,” O’Brien told the media later.

According to a senior Opposition leader privy to the developments, the letter is centred around the idea that when everything else fails, Indian democracy looks towards the judiciary.

“It appeals to the conscience of the judiciary…The judiciary has to see what is happening in the country today. When everything else fails, who do we turn to?” the Opposition leader said.

The letter also refers to the role of the Election Commission of India, citing examples of how the SIR process has impacted people in different states, sources said.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been questioning the EC over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.