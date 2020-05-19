Los Angeles: Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead along with his girlfriend at his home in Las Vegas. He is best known for his role in the first Twilight film. According to ‘Deadline’, the bodies of 30-year-old Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were found at their house last week.

Police statement

Metropolitan Police spokesman Larry Hadfield told ‘Las Vegas Review-Journal’ that officers responded to a ‘dead body’ call at 2.48pm last Wednesday. The cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

In Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s 2008 blockbuster Twilight, Boyce played a high-school student named Tyler Crowley. His mother, Lisa Wayne, mourned his sudden death in a post Sunday on Facebook.

Mother’s sorrow

“We were supposed to meet Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future. However, that never happened. Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you I’d continue this ‘West Wings’ and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn’t want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny (Honey),” the post read.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, lost and in pain. Would text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something. You’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me? (sic)” she added.

Daughter left behind

The actor is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya. She was born out of a previous relationship the actor was in. Boyce and Adepoju confirmed about their relationship in mid-2018 only.

Agencies