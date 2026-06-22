Cuttack: A pregnant passenger aboard the Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express delivered twin babies at two different locations Sunday, triggering a coordinated rescue operation by railway authorities and emergency responders.

The woman, who was travelling in the train’s general coach, went into labour as the train approached Cuttack. An emergency alert was immediately raised through Indian Railways’ Rail Madad portal.

Acting on the alert, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Cuttack launched a rapid response.

When the train arrived at Platform No 3 at 6:53 am, three female RPF personnel were already put on standby.

To ensure privacy, RPF personnel cordoned off a section of the platform and created a temporary medical area. Station authorities also made announcements seeking medical assistance.

A pharmacist present at the station responded and provided preliminary support. Before she could be moved from the train, the woman delivered her first baby inside the general compartment.

Officials then learned that she was carrying twins and was experiencing labor pains for the second child.

An ambulance from the 108 emergency service was brought in, and the mother and newborn were rushed toward SCB Medical College and Hospital.

However, before reaching the hospital, the woman delivered her second baby inside the moving ambulance with assistance from female RPF personnel and emergency medical staff.

The medical emergency resulted in the Rajya Rani Express being detained at Cuttack station for 15 minutes to facilitate the rescue and provide medical assistance.

The mother and both newborns were later admitted to SCBMCH for observation and postnatal care.