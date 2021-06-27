Jammu: Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday leaving two persons injured officials said.

An official said that two low-intensity blasts took place at around 0140 hours at Air Force Station Jammu.

“As of now the type of attack is not conclusively confirmed but likely use of drones for the attack is suspected,” he said.

Indian Air Force, however, said that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

“One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area,” the Air Force tweeted.

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile an official here said that Heli disbursal building has been targeted at two places, roof and the side, which is next to the Air Force Signal complex.

“The ceiling and window panes have been damaged due to blast,” said the official.

Two Air Force men WO Arving Singh and LAC S K Singh have suffered minor injuries and were given the first aid.

