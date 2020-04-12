Bhubaneswar: Amid extension of lockdown till April 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Saturday asked cops to help senior citizens in home delivery of services such as medicine, grocery, cooked food and vegetables.

Addressing the police officers serving in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate through a video conference, Sarangi directed all the police stations under his jurisdiction to get in touch with the senior citizens through WhatsApp groups created by nodal officers.

Meanwhile, the nodal officers also revealed during the conference that many senior citizens are requesting the cops to allow domestic helps in order to perform daily chores. They informed Sarangi that housing societies are not allowing domestic helps to come to the houses of elderly persons.

According to a source, given the higher vulnerability of senior citizens to COVID-19, the cops decided against allowing domestic helps. However, to ease some of the difficulties, the nodal officers were asked to interact with senior citizens registered with the police over phone and extend a helping hand in delivery of essential services.

PNN