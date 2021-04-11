Kendrapara: Mysterious twins having two heads with one torso and three hands were born at a private nursing home in Kendrapara Sunday.

Surprisingly enough, one hand is dangling from the back.

According to a source, family members of one Ambika Parida of Kani village under Rajnagar block admitted her to a private nursing home after she complained of labour pain Saturday night.

Leaving all including the doctors in shock, she gave birth to the twins Sunday. Worth mentioning, the twins were doing well with two heads, four eyes and four ears.

However, the doctors referred them to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for better treatment.

In medical terminology, twins born with two heads with single torso is called dicephalic parapagus. It occurs one in a million births.

PNN