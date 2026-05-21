Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry against Giribala Singh, Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal-2, after a criminal case was registered against her and her son at Katara Hills police station.

The case was filed following the alleged suicide of Twisha Sharma, Giribala Singh’s daughter-in-law, at their residence in Bhopal earlier May 12. Twisha’s family has alleged dowry harassment and cruelty.

The inquiry order was issued May 20 by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department. The official communication, signed by Deputy Secretary V.K. Chandel, was addressed to the Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The department has sought an inquiry under Rule 9(2) of the Consumer Protection (Qualification for Appointment, Method of Recruitment, Procedure of Appointment, Term of Office, Resignation and Removal of the President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2020.

“An inquiry may be conducted under Rule 9(2) … and the inquiry report be made available at the earliest,” the notification said.

“The FIR, Crime No. 133/2026, names Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh as accused under Sections 80(2), 65, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” according to the notification.

Giribala Singh retired as Principal Judge from the Bhopal district court in February 2023. After retirement, she was appointed Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal-2, where she is currently serving.

The state government said information about the FIR against Singh was received through a letter sent by the Registrar of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The development comes amid growing public and political attention on the case. The victim’s family has repeatedly demanded an impartial and transparent investigation, citing concerns over institutional influence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Giribala Singh has already secured interim bail from the Bhopal district court. Her son, Samarth Singh, is still absconding, and his interim bail application was rejected by the court. Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.