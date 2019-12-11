Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second marriage anniversary December 11. It’s been two years since they got married, yet their love story is still the one which has every person’s heart.

They are truly the couple goals for this generation. Over the years, their love for each other has never decreased. On their marriage anniversary, let’s take a look into how the two’s bond grew mightier.

Here’s a throwback to some of the incidents when the flames proved that no one can defame the other.

When fans blamed Anushka for Virat’s bad performances: In the early years of their dating, Anushka tired her best to attend all of Virat’s matches. However, owing to Virat’s bad form during the series, fans felt that it’s due to the former’s presence at the stadium which is distracting the cricketer. Farokh Engineer accusing Anushka of influencing selectors: One of the most recent controversies where Anushka’s name was dragged into the matter was when former cricketer Farokh Engineer blamed her for sitting and influencing the selectors of the match. Later the former cricketer apologized to the couple and clarified that his quote has been misunderstood. He didn’t try to demean the actress at all. Anushka teaching a lesson to man throwing garbage on road: This incident is not that a person could forget. Anushka was trolled hardly and looked down upon for shouting at a man throwing garbage on the road. The reason for her being mocked was the insensitivity she showed towards the man by sharing a video with his face clearly visible in it.

Well, their standing by each other every single time isn’t the only reason we love this couple the most! There adorable vacations and pictures together from every tour is the reason fans never turned their back on Virushka.

Here are some of the most adorable pictures from their recent vacation to Bhutan, which they took to celebrate Virat Kohli’s birthday:

Be it Anushka supporting Virat from the stands for most of his matches and through her stories, or the latter appreciating all her roles in the movies, the couple’s bond is only increasing as the day passes by and we hope, they stay the same forever.

