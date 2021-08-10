New Delhi: The Centre told Tuesday the Delhi High Court that Twitter was prima facie in compliance with the new Information Technology Rules. It said Twitter has appointed a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person on permanent basis.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

“Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer have been appointed in compliance with the law. That’s the email that I’ve received (from the instructing authority). It’s better to have an affidavit,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said.

The court said that Twitter’s affidavit on its compliance with IT Rules was ‘finally on record’.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, iterated that the company has appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and NCP. Poovayya said the appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

“Court gave us a long rope. Finally we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position,” Poovayya submitted.

The court had expressed July 28 displeasure over Twitter appointing a contingent worker as CCO and said that the social media platform was in non-compliance with the new IT Rules. “I’m giving you a long rope but don’t expect the court to do it on and on,” the court had said.

The Centre had also claimed that Twitter was acting in ‘abject non-compliance of the rules’.

The Centre said in its affidavit that Twitter failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which could lead to its losing immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules.

The matter would be heard next October 5.