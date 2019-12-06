Hyderabad: India woke up to the news of the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian. It was reported that all four men who were under police custody died in an encounter after the police fired in self-defence.

Barring a section of people, the country thoroughly welcomed the decision of the Cyberabad police and hailed Police Commissioner Vishwanath Sajjanar for being the real-life Simmba. Twitter users flooded the social media platform with posts about the Ranveer Singh starrer in which the actor plays the character of a cop who, along with his team, kills the rape accused.

Twitterati didn’t shy away from posting the clip of dialogue from the film in which Bajirao Singham tells Simmba that all rapists should fear those few policemen who are not scared to kill them on the spot without waiting for years to get justice.

The dialogue went like, “Jab Bhi Vo Kisi Ladki Ko Buri Nazar Se Dekhne Ko Koshish Karenge, Unke Mann Me Ye Darr, Ye Khayal Ana Bahot Zaruri Hai Ki Kuch Aidey Khaki Vardi Vaale Ayenge Aur Thok Ke Chale Jayenge. Na Arrest, Na Lamba Case, Faisla Tabad Top”.

