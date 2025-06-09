Basudevpur: Two persons involved in illegal coal trade were arrested Sunday by Sabarang police for the alleged abduction of a man whom they suspected to be a police informant.

According to reports, Pratap Kumar Behera of Marapur village under Sabarang police limits in Bhadrak district was abducted June 5 by a group of individuals allegedly linked to the coal mafia.

Acting on a complaint filed by Pratap’s wife, Kanakalata, a case (125/25) was registered at Sabarang police station. Police launched raids at various locations Sunday and arrested two suspects — Bijay Barik from Toranpada village under Goramati panchayat and Sanjeeb Das from Mallapada area under Bhadrak Rural police limits. Both have been forwarded to court.

Speaking on the case, Sabarang IIC Umashankar Nayak said that Pratap Behera has a history of criminal activities. He is named in eight criminal cases at Bhadrak Rural police station and six at Sabarang police station.

Several cases involving him are also under trial in the SDJM Court, Bhadrak. Nayak clarified that Pratap is not a police informant, but rather a habitual offender. His alleged involvement in illegal coal transportation may have led to his abduction by a rival group.

PNN