Koraput: Two youths were arrested for kidnapping a minor girl, her brother and trying to rape her in Jeypore town in this district Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shiba Suna and Ishwara Chetti of Chhotaguda. They were produced in a local court and as their bail pleas were rejected, they were sent to the Jeypore sub-jail.

As per the complaint, Sunil Wasan and his minor sister had hired an auto rickshaw from Jagdalpur to go to Visakhapatnam to attend a marriage function September 5. On their way, the auto rickshaw had dropped them at Jeypore bus stand due to some reason.

As they were neither able to go to their destination nor return their village, they had decided to spend the night at a lodge. But the nearby lodge refused to take them in.

A worried sibling-duo was at the bus stand thinking about where to go and who to approach for a night’s stay when a car stopped near them. Shiba and Ishwara came out of the car and offered help.

Believing them, the brother-sister duo had accepted the offer. The accused drove the car towards Baipariguda and near a forested area, they parked the vehicle and tried to rape the minor in the presence of her brother.

However, she managed to get herself free from their clutches and ran into the forest. Thereafter, Sunil also escaped from the spot. But he could not find his sister. He then went to the nearby police station and lodged an FIR against Shiba and Ishwara.

Taking the case seriously, a police team reached the spot and carried out a search operation for the minor girl and rescued her from the forest only September 6 morning. The cops have since launched a hunt for the accused duo.

