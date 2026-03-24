Hatadihi: Nandipada police arrested two persons in connection with a death threat issued to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, former minister and former MLA Jayadev Jena of the Anandapur Assembly constituency in Keonjhar district.

The accused were identified as Harmohan Barik, 27, and Rakesh Natia, 29, both residents of Nuagaon village under Jajpur Road police limits in Jajpur district.

Jena is a resident of Shankhana village under Nandipada police limits in Hatadihi block.

Jena received a death threat via a WhatsApp message sent from mobile number 8984790372, according to reports. A case-104/2026 was registered at Nandipada police station based on Jena’s complaint.

Police officials, including IIC Dharmendra Shanti, Inspector Balia Barik and SI Sushama Sundari Sethi, Gopal Mishra and others, conducted raids in the accused persons’ village and apprehended them.

Police said Rakesh Natia had contested the last panchayat election as a Congress-supported candidate but lost after securing about 50 votes.

During the investigation, it emerged that Barik, who is unemployed, allegedly issued the threat at Natia’s instigation.