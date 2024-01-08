Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police arrested two persons for trying to trespass on Hindi film superstar Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila and Gurusevaksingh Sikh. Both individuals are reported to be residents of Punjab.

According to a source, two persons were trying to enter Salman Khan’s farmhouse at around 4pm of January 4 when the security personnel deployed at the farmhouse caught the alleged trespassers and handed them over to the cops. Both of them claimed to be fans of Salman Khan.

Fake Aadhaar cards were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, the source added.

The police registered an FIR against the suspects under sections 420, 448, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have begun interrogating them.

Notably, Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra government had beefed up Khan’s security after the actor received a threat letter from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

Last year, in November, actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post, after which his security was reviewed.

Notably, the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan is named ‘Arpita Farms’ after the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

