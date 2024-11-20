Nuapada: Two persons were arrested in Odisha’s Nuapada district for allegedly killing a leopard and eating its meat, officials said Wednesday.

The forest officials of Komna forest range Tuesday seized the severed leopard head, skin and meat and arrested two persons from the spot.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forst (PCCF) Susanta Nanda said that the two persons and their associates laid a trap to hunt wild boars near the forest in Deodhara village. However, a leopard fell into the trap. “They killed the leopard and consumed its meat”, the PCCF added.

Condemning the eating of leopard meat, Nanda said, “This kind of people should be socially ostracised. The people should be aware that this is not acceptable in a civil society.”

Describing the eating of leopard meat by the two persons as “barbaric”, Nanda said: “In my long career as a forest department officer, I have never heard a human being eating meat of leopard or tiger. ”

PTI