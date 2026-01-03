Imphal: Two persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in separate incidents in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said Saturday.

One person, identified as Thoudam Ranjan Singh (41), was arrested from the locality of his residence at Leimakhong Mapal Mamang Leikai Thursday, and nine 9mm cartridges were seized from his possession, a police statement said.

Security forces also arrested 35-year-old Karam Mani Meitei from his residence at Thongju Part-II, Pichu Lampak Ningombam Leirak Friday and seized a 9mm pistol with a magazine, it added.