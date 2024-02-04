Bhubaneswar: The district sessions court in Bhubaneswar Saturday sentenced two persons to one-year imprisonment while convicting them of ATM fraud.

As per case details, the convicted duo – Manoj Kumar Sahu and Gobardhan Patra – had fraudulently swapped the complainant’s ATM card on the pretext of offering help, but later swindled Rs 1.46 lakh on different occasions.

According to Nandankanan police, Manoj and Gobardhan were waiting near an ATM kiosk under this police limits looking for an opportunity, when the complainant, Bidyadhar Patra, reached there to withdraw cash. Bidyadhar encountered a technical glitch in the machine while withdrawing cash. Meanwhile, the fraudsters entered the kiosk and tricked Bidyadhar into giving his password. They also swapped his card with the one they kept ready.

Following a police complaint by Bidyadhar, Nandankanan police arrested the duo and seized 18 ATM cards, one Honda Activa scooter, cash and other valuables.

As per reports, Manoj and Gobardhan are history sheeters and have more than 25 cases with Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri and Khurda police. They have more than 10 cases with Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, said a police official.

The local court convicted the accused under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 379 (involvement in theft) and Section 34 (joint culpability in a crime).

