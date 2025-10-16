Berhampur: The Odisha government has rescued two boys from Bihar who were allegedly engaged as child labourers in Ganjam district, officials said.

The minors, aged 12 and 14, hail from Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of Bihar, respectively, they said.

“The rescued children will be provided assistance as per the government provisions. They will be handed over to their parents soon,” said Subasis Baral, Sub-Collector, Chhatrapur.

The children had been trafficked from Bihar to Ganjam’s Hinjili after their parents were lured with false promises, the officials said.

“They were working as child labourers at two panipuri stalls in Hinjili,” an official said,

It was also alleged that the children were not paid wages for the past seven months, he said.

A case has been registered against the employer, against whom action will be taken soon, the official added.