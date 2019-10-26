Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has been planning to designate two officers in every police station of the twin city to deal specifically with the rising cases of cybercrime. Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi, Saturday, revealed that he has been in talks with the director general of police (DGP) BK Sharma and the state crime branch to impart training to the selected personnel.

Recently, a report by Orissa Post highlighted the annual crime data for 2017 by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) that shows Odisha has witnessed a 160 per cent rise in registration of cyber crime cases in the state.

Sarangi said that it not easy on part of the police personnel at the police stations to devote enough time to cybercrime cases given the burden of multiple issues at police stations.

The Commissionerate police will select one constable and another official with sound computer knowledge to get technical training. One or two specialised cyber police stations cannot effectively solve the huge number of cybercrime cases every day.