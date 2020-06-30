Chandigarh: Two policemen on patrol duty were found murdered Tuesday in Haryana’s Sonipat district, police said. DGP Manoj Yadava said eight police teams have been formed to solve the case.

The bodies of the two policemen were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district. Special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder were killed by unknown people early in the morning. Giving this information, police said, the two were on patrol duty.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene. An official said it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them.

DGP Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons asserted that the assailants will be ‘nabbed soon’. “I am quite hopeful that our police will solve this case of blind murder very soon,” he said.

Yadava was asked if the deceased cops had sustained any bullet injury. “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife. However, we are not ruling out bullet injuries too and for this, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report. But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused,” Yadava said.