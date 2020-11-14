Jeypore: Two policemen were Saturday suspended for their alleged involvement in a ganja smuggling incident in Padua police limits in Koraput district.

The two cops who have been put under suspension are Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) constable Biswanath Parija and havildar Narendra Badanayak.

According to a source, Padua police had seized ganja worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested one identified as Ashwini Mohanta, a native of Rourkela. The two suspended cops were later found to be involved in the incident.

Notably, acting on the directive of Koraput Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, a huge cache of contraband was seized by Padua and Lamtaput police during routine patrolling Thursday night.

About 10 quintals of ganja were seized from a truck near Badapada ghat and 2.49 quintals were seized from another truck. Lamtaput police intercepted a speeding truck during patrolling but the driver fled from the spot, leaving behind the truck.

In another development, Nuagaon police and excise officials destroyed a vast stretch of cannabis cultivation in Kandhamal district Friday. They cut down around 170 acres of the plants worth around Rs 1.7 crore in Baliguda area.

PNN