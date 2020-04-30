Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Thursday said that two persons earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus have recovered in the state.

Two #COVID19 cases from Rourkela have recovered.

Number of COVID-19 recovered cases in #Odisha now stand at 41. #OdishaFightsCorona — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 30, 2020

According to state government data as of Thursday night, 142 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 100 cases are active, 41 have recovered and one person died.

According to Information and Public Relations Department of the state government, 17 people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state Thursday. All the 17 patients detected Thursday belong to Jajpur district. With this, COVID-19 positive cases in the district shot up to 36.

All of them are from Katikata containment area. They have West Bengal connections and are asymptomatic. Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done, the department said.

(PNN)