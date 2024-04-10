Balasore: A two-day ‘International Business Conclave-2024’, organised by the Business Studies and Management department of Fakir Mohan University (FMU) concluded in Balasore Tuesday.

The conference which began Monday was inaugurated under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of FMU, Professor Santosh Kumar Tripathy. The theme of the conclave was: ‘Managing Contemporary Business: An Integrated Approach’.

Head of Business Studies and Management department, Prof Padmalita Rautray, talked on the major objectives of the conclave and Debadutta Das introduced the eminent guests. Prof Kshiti Bhushan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jharkhand Central University, harped on the importance of survival strategy, sustainability and growth to develop any form of business. Professor and Director, Department of Management, St Ambrose University (USA), Monica Foret, was the key speaker at the event.

PNN