Bhubaneswar: A two-day national seminar on “Governance in India: Priorities, Policies, Prospects” began at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Friday, organised by the Postgraduate Department of Public Administration in collaboration with the World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (WB-OHPEE). The event gathered distinguished scholars, professors, and students to discuss governance’s evolving landscape in India.

The seminar opened with remarks from Pratima Sarangi, head of the Department of Public Administration, highlighting the conference’s significance. Professor Navaneeta Rath, chairperson of the PG Council at Utkal University and the conference patron, addressed the foundational aspects of governance in India.

Nigamananda Das, Director of the CDC and coordinator for OHEPEE at Utkal University, served as a guest of honour, stressing the role of academic discourse in shaping public policy. Chief speaker E. Venkatesu of Hyderabad Central University delivered an in-depth analysis of governance, focusing on its priorities, policies, and future prospects.

Panel discussions featured Former Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Prakash Chandra Sarangi, who examined future governance challenges, particularly those posed by artificial intelligence. Director General of Fire Service, Commandant General of Home Guards, and Director Civil Defence Sudhanshu Sarangi discussed the impact of culture wars on global societies.

Former Chairman of the PG Council at Utkal University Brahmananda Satapathy, former Indian ambassador Debraj Pradhan, and Pratip Mishra led sessions on “The Curtain Raiser: Theorising and Administering Governance – The Priority Debacle.”

Organising Secretary Hemant Kumar Dash expressed gratitude to all participants and acknowledged the support of WB-OHPEE and Utkal University. The conference aims to offer insights and recommendations to improve governance in India while providing a platform for networking and exchanging ideas.

PNN