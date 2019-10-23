Malkangiri: Two persons were killed and five others critically injured when a man attacked them with a knife during a meeting at a village in this district of Malkangiri, police said.

The incident took place when a meeting was being held at MPV-33 village under Kalimela police station limits to resolve a dispute over the accused’s alleged involvement in an extra-marital affair, a police officer said. The accused also sustained injuries after he was thrashed by the villagers following the incident, the officer further stated.

Forty five-year-old Bidhan Mirdha got infuriated by remarks made against him and took out a knife and attacked the people present in the meeting. He stabbed at least six people, including three women, before the villagers overpowered him.

While two persons, including a woman, died of their wounds, five others sustained critical injuries, Malkangiri SP Risikesh D Khilari said.

The injured were taken to Kalimela Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. Three of them were later shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Koraput district as their conditions deteriorate, another police officer said.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Madhavi Ray and 45-year-old Biswanath Ray. Mirdha and his wife Kalpana have been taken into police custody.

Security personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any flare-up, added a police officer.

PNN & Agencies