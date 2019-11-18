Baripada: Two persons died and another was seriously injured after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down to a 50-foot gorge at Dwarsuni under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that a truck carrying railroad ties and train wheels was going to Kolkata from Mumbai on National Highway-49. While crossing Dwarsuni, the driver lost control of the wheels, leading to the mishap.

Local people gathered at the spot and informed the police about the accident. They found one dead on the spot, and two others seriously injured.

On reaching the spot, police and fire department personnel rescued the injured ones and rushed them to a government hospital. At the hospital while one succumbed to his injuries and the other was undergoing treatment, it was learnt.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

PNN