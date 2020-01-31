Soro: Two persons were killed and another one sustained critical injuries after the two-wheeler the trio was travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-16 near Shapulia area under Soro block of Balasore district Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sumarani Jena and Chandan Patra. The injured one is Swapnarani Jena.

All three victims belong to Hansapur area in Bhadrak district. While Chandan was riding the two-wheeler, Sumarani and Swapnarani were riding pillion.

As they approached Shapulia, a vehicle rear-ended them and fled from the spot before anyone could notice the number. Local people rushed to the spot and informed Soro police who recovered the bodies for postmortem and got Swapnarani admitted to Soro government hospital.

Police investigation into the incident is on, it was learnt.

PNN