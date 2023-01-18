Chandbali: Two persons were detained on charges of their involvement in alleged gangrape of a minor girl under Banshada police limits in Bhadrak district, police said Tuesday.

Banshada police are interrogating the duo while another accused is absconding. Police said three youths gagged the minor when she had gone out to relieve herself and took her to a prawn gherry and took turns to rape her, December 12 evening.

The matter came to the fore after the survivor’s father lodged a complaint at Banshada police station, Monday. Police registered a case and detained the duo while a manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused.

-PNN