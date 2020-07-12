Malakangiri: Two hardcore Maoists cadres carrying a total cash reward of Rs 6,00,000 on their heads, laid down arms Sunday here. The Maoists did so as they wanted to return to mainstream of society and lead a normal life. They surrendered before Malkangiri district SP Risikesh Khilari, informed police. They have been identified as Kanna Madi and Lake Punem.

Kanna, an active member of Gumma area committee – a crucial military group of the CPI (Maoist) – carried a bounty of Rs 4,00,000 on his head, a source informed. He is alleged to have been involved in many cases of violence including murder and use of explosives. He has also been involved in shooting encounters with security forces.

Lake was a member in the banned organisation which she had joined in 2018. She is suspected to have been involved in a dual murder case and two shootouts. She carried a cash reward of Rs 2,00,000 on her head.

They will be provided financial assistance as per the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme’ of the Odisha government, informed Khilari.

PNN