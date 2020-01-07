Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration January 5, they said.

The JNU administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Gosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

One compliant was lodged January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room

Meanwhile, Police are taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here Sunday, government sources said.

The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at the premises of the prestigious institution.

Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition system to identify the culprits, the sources said Tuesday.

The police is also investigating the claim made by a group called Hindu Raksha Dal of being involved in the violence at the university.

Police has taken cognisance of the claim, the sources said. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

PTI