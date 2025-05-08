Bhubaneswar: Two flights from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here were cancelled Thursday, officials said.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives last month.

“The cancelled flights include one to Hindon in Ghaziabad and another to Chandigarh via Patna,” BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said.

While one flight was cancelled due to airspace restrictions in parts of northern and western India for national security reasons, the other was grounded due to “operational reasons,” he informed.

The flight to Patna was cancelled for the second consecutive day by the operating airline, reportedly due to technical issues.

PTI