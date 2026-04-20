Berhampur: Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the reservoir of a dam in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday when six friends from Lalsingi village went to the reservoir at Bhanjanagar for bathing, and two of them drowned, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Kanha Pradhan and Ashutosh Bhuyan, both aged 17 years, Bhanjanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Jeebananand Jena said.

Fire brigade personnel and local people brought them off the reservoir and took them to the Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer added.