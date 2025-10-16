Chhatrapur: International Day of Rural Women was celebrated globally October 15 under the theme “The Rise of Rural Women – Building Resilient Futures”.

A virtual conference was organised by the Government of Bangladesh, with seven Asian countries taking part in the event. Amongst them were two women entrepreneurs from the Chhatrapur sub-division in Ganjam representing India on the global stage.

S Jyoti Reddy, a resident of Sriramchandrapur under Chhatrapur block, is into poultry farming, Kewda flower farming and organic farming.

Beginning with an investment of just over Rs 2 lakh in loan amount, Jyoti is now yielding a turnover of more than Rs 5 lakhs per annum.

She is successfully running her business and dreams of achieving more.

The other businesswoman, R Sangita Dalai from Narendrapur panchayat, has a similar success story about her entrepreneurship.

Sangita started her business with just Rs 40,000 in investments through a loan. She now yields a turnover of more than Rs 2 lakhs through cattle farming.

Both the women proudly represented India and were well supported by the district admin, zonal, district and block coordinators.

With the United Nations urging women to rise above in the conquest for equality, poverty, exclusion and hunger, these women have set the right example to inspire their rural counterparts, highlighting their success stories.

According to the United Nations, rural women around the world constitute about 40-50 per cent of the agricultural workforce.