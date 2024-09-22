Rourkela: Two teenage girls hailing from Jharkhand have been allegedly gang-raped in Rourkela city of Odisha, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening when the girls, aged 14 and 15, were returning to a close relative’s house in a slum in the industrial city after buying footwear from a local market, a police officer said.

Some young men intercepted the two near Bisra Chhak and forcefully took them in an auto-rickshaw to a desolate place, where they raped the girls, Rourkela (Zone 1) Sub-divisional Police Officer Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra told reporters.

“We have registered a case with Plantsite police station and detained two persons in connection with this incident. Two police teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused,” Mohapatra said.

The incident came to light after one of the survivors informed the relatives and they lodged an FIR late Saturday evening.

PTI